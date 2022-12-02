RFG Advisory LLC Buys 19,010 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.