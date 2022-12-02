RFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,321 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

