RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,232 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

