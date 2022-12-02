RFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

