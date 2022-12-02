RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

