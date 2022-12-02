RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Watsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Watsco by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of WSO opened at $269.94 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

