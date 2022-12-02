RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $103.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

