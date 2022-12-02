RGM Capital LLC Acquires 21,264 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,264 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical accounts for approximately 4.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned about 6.29% of Avanos Medical worth $81,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,806 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

AVNS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. 4,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

