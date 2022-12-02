RGM Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

RGM Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,912 shares during the quarter. Tenable accounts for approximately 6.8% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 2.55% of Tenable worth $129,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,447. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

