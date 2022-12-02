RGM Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates accounts for about 5.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 1.57% of Manhattan Associates worth $112,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 51.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 87.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,452. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.66. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $160.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

