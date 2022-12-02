rhino investment partners Inc Buys 71,866 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,866 shares during the period. Heritage Financial comprises 2.5% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,416.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,416.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $168,494.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,106.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $435,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on HFWA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,595. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

