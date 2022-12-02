rhino investment partners Inc Buys New Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Mercantile Bank comprises about 1.5% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.66% of Mercantile Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

