rhino investment partners Inc Invests $1.17 Million in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 147,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

