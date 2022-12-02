Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $89.04 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $89.04 million and $66,444.26 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

