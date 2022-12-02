Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0026

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $16,007.37 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,926.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00244915 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

