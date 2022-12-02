RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,862.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
