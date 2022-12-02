RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,862.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

