Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Insider Activity at Riverview Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

In other news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

