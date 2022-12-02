Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 1,195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Roche Trading Down 0.1 %

Roche stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

About Roche

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 8.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Roche by 0.7% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.0% during the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 360,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

