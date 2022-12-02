Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 3.7 %

About Rockwell Medical

Shares of RMTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 72,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

