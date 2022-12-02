Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RSGUF. Desjardins upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

RSGUF remained flat at $4.54 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.