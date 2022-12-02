Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Lowered to C$6.25

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Tuesday.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.03. The company had a trading volume of 118,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.73 and a one year high of C$6.59. The firm has a market cap of C$629.36 million and a PE ratio of 14.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.14.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

