Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £11,635.26 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis bought 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £11,635.26 ($13,919.44).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 16,779 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £11,577.51 ($13,850.35).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 86.93 ($1.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.40. The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,546.00.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
