Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £11,635.26 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis bought 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £11,635.26 ($13,919.44).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 16,779 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £11,577.51 ($13,850.35).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 86.93 ($1.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.40. The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,546.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 106.50 ($1.27).

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.