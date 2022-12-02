Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

CF opened at $103.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

