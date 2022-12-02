Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 2,804 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

