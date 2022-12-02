Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $197,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

