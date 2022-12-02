Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $219,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after buying an additional 485,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of IVT opened at $25.36 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

