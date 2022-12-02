Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $238,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 49.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $2,558.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,267.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,873.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

