Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

