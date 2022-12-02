Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,264,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Enbridge by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

