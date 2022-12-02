Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

