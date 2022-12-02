Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,254,666.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,298,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.75%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.