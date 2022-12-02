Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PKG opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.