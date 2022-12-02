Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

