Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

