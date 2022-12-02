Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Snowflake stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,867,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,733. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.00. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $377.26.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Snowflake by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Snowflake by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

