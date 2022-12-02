Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 263,000 shares changing hands.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Trading Down 10.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; RAPid Spend Analytics for automatically extracting, integrating, cleansing, and organizing data for accurate self-service reporting and analysis; Supplier Information Management platform for removing the manual elements of supplier onboarding and create a centralized hub of supplier information that delivers insights; RAPid Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability; and RAPid Contract Management platform, which links the contracts with spend data, supplier performance scorecards, and other to provide visibility of the supply base.

