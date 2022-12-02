Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires Shares of 328,415 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 328,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.33% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of OII opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.63 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

