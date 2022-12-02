Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 1,066 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LIVN opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

