Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.08% of Saia worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 98.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Saia by 146.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $344.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.07.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

