Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 484,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,673 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,780. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

