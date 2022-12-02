Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 10,130 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,254,000 after acquiring an additional 99,739 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.48 and a 200 day moving average of $219.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.