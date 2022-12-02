Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 10,165 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Progyny worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 64.1% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,252,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 489,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Progyny by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $23,652,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Progyny by 23.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,644,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 307,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $543,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,388. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

