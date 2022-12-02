Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 12,009 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.