Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $1,324,000. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 22,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 161.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QCOM opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

