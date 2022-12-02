Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.32% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 524.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $85,118.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,485,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Shares of ADUS opened at $110.50 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $112.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

