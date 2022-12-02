Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes $2.52 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.09% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

