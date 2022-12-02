Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $31.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NTNX opened at $30.54 on Monday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $255,623.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nutanix by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

