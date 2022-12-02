Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Up 17.4% in November

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RBCN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $17.74.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBCN shares. TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rubicon Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.