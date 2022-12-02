Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Rumble Stock Performance

RUM stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rumble

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Featured Articles

