Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Rumble Stock Performance
RUM stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter.
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.
