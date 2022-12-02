SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Down 54.1% in November

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SAI.TECH Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SAI.TECH Global alerts:

SAI.TECH Global Stock Performance

SAI.TECH Global stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,640. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. SAI.TECH Global has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $12.60.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.